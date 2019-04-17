Alison Brie Is a Now a Blonde — Yes, Really

Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty Images for WGAw

Celebrities approach their hair color in two ways: dyeing it more often than I use shampoo or sticking with one signature shade. Alison Brie is one actress that falls into the latter category. Brie often plays with different cuts and styles, but she rarely changes her chocolate brown color — unless a role calls for it.

Brie shared her new dramatically lighter hair color by posting a selfie on Instagram today. Her reason for the switch-up? She's staring in the upcoming horror film The Rental, her husband Dave Franco's directorial debut. "When your husband asks you to 'go blonde' for a role... you say yes," she wrote in her Instagram caption.

Except for some occassional highlighters, Brie has stuck with her brunette hair for the entirety of her career, so a lighter look is a big departure for her. However, this dirty blonde shade is on-trend for spring. Brie is one in a handful of brunette celebs like Rachel Brosnahan and Bella Hadid who have recently gone blonde by adding allover highlights to their brown bases.

As someone, like Brie, who's been a brunette their entire life, this new hair color feels like the ultimate betrayal. But, you know what? Her dirty blonde hair looks so damn good, I'll let this one slide.