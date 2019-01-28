Alison Brie Was Sewn into Her Miu Miu Dress for the 2019 SAG Awards

Alison Brie did not come to play.

The actress arrived at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday evening in a black Miu Miu dress featuring a can't-miss-it bow the size of a windshield. Thanks to some sparkly embellishments, the GLOW star had the appearance of a beautiful goth butterfly ready to take the awards ceremony by storm.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

But with great fashion, comes great struggles — namely, getting into the dress itself. The 36-year-old told People TV on the red carpet that it was a "four person process" to get into the dress. (It's unclear if she counts herself among the four people.)

“I believe I am partially sewn in so tonight will be very interesting," she said. "I have glimpses of me in a few hours with my husband [Dave Franco] just being like ‘Get it off me! Get me out of it!’ But for now I’m loving it.”

The actress was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in GLOW, but the award went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Rachel Brosnahan.

Don't worry, Alison, with that dress you're most certainly a winner.