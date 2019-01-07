Alison Brie Breaks Out a Bedazzled Vera Wang Bra for the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet

When Alison Brie wears custom Vera Wang, she does it with a little edge.

The actress stepped onto the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet wearing a princess-y tulle gown with big velvet bows, but she added a little punch with the help of a bedazzled bra she left clearly visible.

Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

Brie looks like she dove into the closets of a princess and a rock star and combined what she found into one look. Not an easy feat, Alison, take credit where credit is due.

Image zoom Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images

The GLOW actress and nominee for Best Actress in a TV series paired her outfit with Jimmy Choo shoes and Harry Winston jewelry, though it was hard to take her eyes off her dress.

Leave it to Brie to make the red carpet a little more interesting.