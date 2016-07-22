Watch Alicia Vikander School Jimmy Fallon in the Swedish Drinking Game, "Pen in Bottle"

Alicia Vikander is an Oscar-winning actress, a darling of the fashion world, and is also really great at putting a pen in a bottle with her waist. The last one sounds a little odd, but the Swedish actress showed off this skill on The Tonight Show on Thursday when she taught host Jimmy Fallon how to play a fun drinking game from her native country.

"You play this in pubs?" asked Fallon. "Yeah, I was actually on the phone with my sister and she was like, 'What are you gonna do now? Please tell me you're going to do a drinking game if you're on Jimmy Fallon. And I was like, "I'll do Pen in Bottle.' And she was like, 'No!' She was really excited. It's a big classic," said Vikander.

All you need to play the game is an empty beer bottle—Vikander and Fallon pretended they had already drank the contents—and a pen which you then attach to a string and tie around your waist and let it dangle from the back. You then try to get the pen in the bottle on the ground which is behind you."I have a very long one, you have a very short one. That's fine," said Vikander. "It gets the job done," joked Fallon. Though Vikander looked beautiful in her long black and white skirt, it wasn't the best outfit for this particular game so she held her skirt and made it into makeshift pants. "The first to get the pen in the bottle wins," she explained. Clearly a pro, Vikander got hers in very fast while Fallon seemed to be nowhere near the bottle.

Then Fallon decided to bring a new take to the game by connecting their strings to each other so they could work together to put the pen in the bottle. Clearly, he just wanted to use the Jason Bourne actress for her skills. The pen kept coming loose, but eventually it worked and with both of them bending tremendously, they succeeded in getting the pen in the bottle.

Watch Vikander play a silly Swedish drinking game in the clip above.