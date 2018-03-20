Alicia Vikander Reveals the One Thing She Did to Get Her Body Tomb Raider-Ready

Isabel Jones
Mar 20, 2018 @ 10:30 am

Alicia Vikander may seem to be the picture-perfect Lara Croft off the bat, but the 29-year-old insists a lot of preparation went into getting her body Tomb Raider–ready.

The Oscar winner said that she gained 10 to 12 pounds of muscle for the role, focusing her attention on weight training. “I worked with my trainer for four months leading up to it, then every day before I started to film I was in the gym, ” she revealed in a recent interview.

Although she’s more accustomed to cardio-based exercise, Vikander found herself loving the muscle training she did for the film. "It was something I really enjoyed. I felt very much in my body and I loved having another kind of strength," she explained.

While working out five to six days a week can seem daunting, Vikander took solace in Sunday, her sanctioned “pizza day.”

Aside from her training, the actress attributes her health to a simple source: sleep.

"It changes the way you look, the way you feel," she said. "My mom used to tell me when I was a kid that I had to go to bed at 7:30 p.m. and when I'd ask why she'd say, 'Well, you do get a bit grumpy when you don't have routines.' Then I realized when I was a bit older, that's actually true."

As for beauty, Alicia rarely wears makeup on her own time, but she’s obsessed with skincare. “If anything, my skin goes extremely dry. I could put hand cream on my face and it still goes in,” she said. When she’s traveling, Vikander makes sure to keep her skin hydrated. “On flights, I always put on masks and I have night cream as my day cream."

I wanted to change my body. I put on about 10, 12 pounds and yeah. It was, I did rock climbing, I did weights training, that I had never done in my life. But then also I wanted to feel like I could move a lot, so I did bicycling, MMA training, some boxing. Swimming. A lot of different things, which was of course, just an adventure to get the chance to do all these things. Nothing is going to be harder than the ballet. So in one way that's, yeah. Throughout life I've said that, when things are really tough, at least ballet school [LAUGH] was, you know more grim. Yeah, so It gives you a kind of work ethic. And I think due to to my dancing background I've always looked up at these films, I love adventure films and action films. And I've been curious about how they make these big sequences and all the stunts.

