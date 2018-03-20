Alicia Vikander Reveals the One Thing She Did to Get Her Body Tomb Raider-Ready

Alicia Vikander may seem to be the picture-perfect Lara Croft off the bat, but the 29-year-old insists a lot of preparation went into getting her body Tomb Raider–ready.

The Oscar winner said that she gained 10 to 12 pounds of muscle for the role, focusing her attention on weight training. “I worked with my trainer for four months leading up to it, then every day before I started to film I was in the gym, ” she revealed in a recent interview.

Although she’s more accustomed to cardio-based exercise, Vikander found herself loving the muscle training she did for the film. "It was something I really enjoyed. I felt very much in my body and I loved having another kind of strength," she explained.

While working out five to six days a week can seem daunting, Vikander took solace in Sunday, her sanctioned “pizza day.”

Aside from her training, the actress attributes her health to a simple source: sleep.

"It changes the way you look, the way you feel," she said. "My mom used to tell me when I was a kid that I had to go to bed at 7:30 p.m. and when I'd ask why she'd say, 'Well, you do get a bit grumpy when you don't have routines.' Then I realized when I was a bit older, that's actually true."

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

As for beauty, Alicia rarely wears makeup on her own time, but she’s obsessed with skincare. “If anything, my skin goes extremely dry. I could put hand cream on my face and it still goes in,” she said. When she’s traveling, Vikander makes sure to keep her skin hydrated. “On flights, I always put on masks and I have night cream as my day cream."