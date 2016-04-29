Alicia Vikander Is Taking Over This Iconic Angelina Jolie Role

Fast-rising star Alicia Vikander is taking a page out of Angelina Jolie's butt-kicking past. MGM and Warner Bros. announced on Thursday that the Swedish actress has signed on to play the role of beloved video game character Lara Croft in a new Tomb Raider movie from Norwegian director Roar Uthaug.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie will tell the story of a young and untested Croft (first portrayed on the big screen by Jolie in 2001) fighting to survive her first adventure, serving as a prologue of sorts to Jolie's previous blockbusters.

Vikander, 27, will inherit Jolie's famously short shorts just months after nabbing an Oscar for her role in The Danish Girl, in which she starred alongside Eddie Redmayne. She also recently concluded work on the latest installment in the Bourne movie franchise, Jason Bourne, which hits theaters July 29.