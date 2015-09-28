Alicia Silverstone Turns 39 Today: See Her Best Cher Horowitz Outfits!
Happy birthday, Alicia Silverstone! The memorable '90s style icon, who helped make teen movie Clueless a cult classic, turns 39 today. Would you believe it's been 20 years since the film's release? As if!
Silverstone also starred in iconic Aerosmith music videos of that era, including "Amazing," "Cryin'," and "Crazy." From playing the ultimate prep queen as Clueless's Cher Horowitz, to Aerosmith's resident grunge star, Silverstone exemplified the breadth of '90s fashion with her memorable looks.
These days, the mama to 4-year-old son, Bear Blu (with musician husband Christopher Jarecki), is busy heading up her eco- and animal-friendly lifestyle site, The Kind Life, an extension of her book The Kind Diet. She published The Kind Mama: Simple Guide to Feeling Great, Losing Weight, and Saving the Planet last year as a follow-up extension of the series.
Here's wishing the ageless beauty a festive day!