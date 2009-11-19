Alicia Keys's New Jewelry Line!

Tsuni/GammaUSA; Courtesy of The Barber's Daughters
InStyle Staff
Nov 19, 2009 @ 10:10 am

Alicia Keys is next up in the celebrity-turned-designer train, debuting a jewelry collection, The Barber's Daughters, founded with designer Gisele Theriault. Each piece of the silver and gemstone collection is inscribed with poetry and prayers of Masaru Emoto. "The words that were written on them really resonated with the songwriter in me," Keys told WWD. Prices range from $85 to $2,500 and can be purchased at thebarbersdaughters.com.

The current collection will also be available for purchase or custom order at the Collette Blanchard Gallery in N.Y.C. November 23rd and 24th.

Joyann King

