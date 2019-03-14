Alicia Keys Is Teaming up With Oprah

It's clear that there's absolutely nothing Alicia Keys can't do. Host the Grammys? She absolutely slayed it and brought Michelle Obama onstage for good measure. Conquered the music scene? She's got the awards and accolades to prove it. Plus, she's a coach on The Voice, an amazing mom, and an outspoken advocate. Fans can add one more thing to that list: author. People reports that Keys is set to start a new chapter in her life, literally, with the release of a "part autobiography, and part narrative documentary," aka a book, with her pal Oprah Winfrey.

"I couldn't be more ecstatic to share this part of my journey so far and all the ways I am continuously learning to honor my truth," Keys said in a statement. "Alongside my sister, mentor, and friend Oprah, this book is one of the most exciting chapters yet."

The book, titled More Myself, will chronicle Keys's early life in New York City's Hell's Kitchen, her meteoric rise to the top of the charts with "Fallin'," and her continued journey of self-discovery. It's not going to be all one-sided, however. Keys assures readers that they'll be getting a "360-degree perspective" of her life, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The book is set to include insight from the people closest to her, which could mean some passages from husband, Swizz Beatz, and her two sons, Genesis and Egypt.

Oprah shared Keys's sentiment, adding that she was excited to work with the artist in any capacity. She admits that she's been a fan since the very beginning, which could explain how Keys's memoir ended up on Winfrey's radar. In fact, Keys mentioned in a tweet that her book will be the first release from Winfrey's imprint.

"I could feel the power of Alicia's presence even before she belted out the first soulful notes of the lyrics that made her famous — 'I keep on fallin' in and out of love with you,'" Winfrey added in the statement. "I knew she had all those sparkling qualities that make stars shine. More important, Alicia has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit. I am honored she chose to share her personal story through my imprint."

Looks like Oprah's book club is getting a new read. More Myself is set to be released on November 5, 2019, by Oprah's publishing arm, An Oprah Book.