Listen to Alicia Keys's First Single in Four Years, "In Common"

Today is getting off to an excellent start. While you weren't looking, Alicia Keys dropped a brand-new song, "In Common"—the singer's first single in four years. The tune pairs moody lyrics (penned by Keys) with dancehall-ready beats to create a combination that's pretty much guaranteed reach the top of the charts.

With a chorus that includes lyrics like, "If you could love somebody like me, you must be messed up to," the new track from the Grammy-Award winning singer is a probing, emotional (and altogether enjoyable) experience from the seasoned songstress.

"We all have our issues, our challenges," Keys said in a statement about the single. "We are all kind of messed up and that's all right. In fact, that's what helps us understand each other. To me, that is what's so beautiful."

"In Common" is the first track off her forthcoming sixth studio album, which hits shelves late this summer. You can listen to the song in its entirety in the video above.