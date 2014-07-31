Alicia Keys Makes a Big Anniversary Reveal: She's Expecting Baby No. 2!

Today marks Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's fourth wedding anniversary, and the stars celebrated the momentous occasion with a big announcement: They're expecting their second child together!

The couple are already parents to 3-year-old Egypt Daoud Dean, a very stylish toddler who recently made his runway debut at a Ralph Lauren fashion show this past May, and revealed that another child is on the way via matching photos on Instagram.

Happy Anniversary to the love of my life @therealswizzz !! And to make it even sweeter we've been blessed with another angel on the way!! 🎊🎉🎊🎉 You make me happier than I have ever known! Here's to many many more years of the best parts of life! 😍☺️😘 A photo posted by Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) on Jul 30, 2014 at 10:20pm PDT

"Happy anniversary to the love of my life @therealswizzz!! And to make it even sweeter we've been blessed with another angel on the way!!" Keys, 33, captioned the above snap. "You make me happier than I have ever known! Here's to many many more years of the best parts of life!"

Swizz Beatz, 35, shared a similar photo and wrote: "Love is life & life is love and we’re so excited for another GIFT from up above Happy Anniversary my Goddess 4 years of greatness & cheers to 100 plus more inshallah."

It sounds like the pair, who tied the knot in 2010 in a private ceremony on the Mediterranean Sea, are beyond thrilled by the news. Congratulations to the growing family!

—With Grace Gavilanes