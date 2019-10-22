Alicia Keys Just Wore a Sparkly Braid That's Longer Than a Trader Joe's Line
Here for it.
Alicia Keys has been showing us the versatility of braids since her first album Songs in A Minor debuted in 2001. And nearly two decades later, she’s still our go-to girl for braid inspiration, especially with her latest sky-high look.
On Oct. 22, the Grammy-winner shared not one, not two, but three photos of her thigh-length braid on Instagram — giving us the chance to see the style she wore to Tidal's Rock the Vote concert from every possible angle.
But this wasn't just any old regular braided ponytail. Keys opted to add in a few crystal hair jewels to take the look to the next level.
Back in August, the singer rocked a similar style to perform at AfroPunk, but opted for a low pony, and used pearls to jazz up the style, rather than crystals.
We can't wait to see what she does with her braids next.