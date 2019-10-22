Alicia Keys Just Wore a Sparkly Braid That's Longer Than a Trader Joe's Line

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alicia Keys has been showing us the versatility of braids since her first album Songs in A Minor debuted in 2001. And nearly two decades later, she’s still our go-to girl for braid inspiration, especially with her latest sky-high look.

On Oct. 22, the Grammy-winner shared not one, not two, but three photos of her thigh-length braid on Instagram — giving us the chance to see the style she wore to Tidal's Rock the Vote concert from every possible angle.

RELATED: Alicia Keys Is the Latest Celebrity to Get This Trending Short Haircut

But this wasn't just any old regular braided ponytail. Keys opted to add in a few crystal hair jewels to take the look to the next level.

VIDEO: Halle Berry Just Brought Back Her Braids From 1998

Back in August, the singer rocked a similar style to perform at AfroPunk, but opted for a low pony, and used pearls to jazz up the style, rather than crystals.

We can't wait to see what she does with her braids next.