Alicia Keys’s “In Common” Music Video Proves She’s Definitely Back—Watch It Now

Jonathan Borge
May 20, 2016 @ 4:15 pm

We may have exhausted the “Girl on Fire” references, but Alicia Keys truly is blazing her way back to the top. On Friday, the 35-year-old singer released the soothing music video to “In Common,” her first single in four years.

Completely filmed in black and white, the new project finds Keys dressed in a city-slicking look that’s reflective the diverse style she’s always proudly put forward. For instance, she rocks a sheer jumpsuit with standout booties, a selection of intertwined jewels, and a headband that pulls back her locks and helps her natural beauty glow.

As she dances atop a fire escape set to look that one found in any major urban landscape, an array of spot-on dancers gyrate for the cameras and hop between each other, underneath street signs, and in front of propped fences. It helps that the new jam, set to a Latin-inspired, soft electro beat, instantly makes you want to bop your head.

