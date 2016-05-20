Alicia Keys’s “In Common” Music Video Proves She’s Definitely Back—Watch It Now

We may have exhausted the “Girl on Fire” references, but Alicia Keys truly is blazing her way back to the top. On Friday, the 35-year-old singer released the soothing music video to “In Common,” her first single in four years.

Completely filmed in black and white, the new project finds Keys dressed in a city-slicking look that’s reflective the diverse style she’s always proudly put forward. For instance, she rocks a sheer jumpsuit with standout booties, a selection of intertwined jewels, and a headband that pulls back her locks and helps her natural beauty glow.

As she dances atop a fire escape set to look that one found in any major urban landscape, an array of spot-on dancers gyrate for the cameras and hop between each other, underneath street signs, and in front of propped fences. It helps that the new jam, set to a Latin-inspired, soft electro beat, instantly makes you want to bop your head.

Watch the full video above and prepare for the weekend’s arrival, stat.