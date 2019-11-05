Alicia Keys' Baby Hairs Are a Literal Work of Art

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Based off of her numerous larger-than-life looks, it's clear that Alicia Keys is a woman who enjoys taking her hairstyles to the next level — and you better believe she's taking her baby hairs along for the ride.

At the 23rd annual Hollywood Fim Awards, which took place on Nov. 3, the 38-year-old singer wore her hair in a stunning braided ponytail, adorned with dozens of tiny crystals. Of course, the plait was gorgeous all on its own, but it was Keys' edges that completely stole the show.

RELATED: Alicia Keys Just Wore a Sparkly Braid That's Longer Than a Trader Joe's Line

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Grammy winner's go-to stylist Nai'vasha gave the singer's baby hairs a life of their own for the event, creating a structural, artistic look. And it had many people on the hair expert's Instagram talking.

"These edges are what dreams are made of," one person commented.

"Baby these baby hairs ," added another.

While neither Keys or Nai'vasha shared a tutorial on how to mimick the look, it appears as though the stylist first brushed down the singer's baby hairs, applied edge control or gel, used the back of a tail comb to create definition, then added on a few extra crystals to complete the look. As far as holiday hair ideas are concerned, this is right up there with Jill Scott's glittering Afro.

VIDEO: Favorite Alicia Keys Beauty Moments

Consider this another perfect look to copy for the upcoming festive season.