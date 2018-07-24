Alicia Keys Is the Latest Celebrity to Get This Trending Short Haircut

Instagram. It's a place for puppy pics, mouthwatering food snaps, and dramatic hair changes. Alicia Keys proved the latter when she posted a picture of her brand new (and shockingly different) haircut: an angled bob.

There's little context to the picture—it's void of a caption or any explanation behind her look. It simply features Keys showing off a new above-the-chin cut.

Her short haircut looks like it was accompanied by a bright red hair color change, but it also could just be the work of camera lighting. The haircut features various layers that create a gradient in length—short in the back and longer in the front.

The angled bob was one of the most popular haircuts in the '90s and early '00s, and based on the amount of celebrities debuting it over the past few months, it seems to be making a comeback. This is also a dramatic beauty change for Keys, who has been wearing her hair long and in braids, or past the collarbone and in its natural texture over the last year.

Consider this haircut—plus the skinny sunglasses on every celebrity's nose right now—proof that the styles of your youth are officially back and better than ever.