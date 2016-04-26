This Alice in Wonderland-Inspired Collection for Kohl’s Is What Disney Dreams Are Made of

You won’t have to draw up a whimsical, Mad Hatter-approved getup for the May premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass, Disney’s second, modern day film based on the iconic Lewis Carroll stories. The reason? Kohl’s has officially teamed up with Looking Glass costume designer Colleen Atwood for one colorful collection of clothing and accessories meant to please even the most avid of Alice fanatics, available May 1.

Ranging from $30 to $100, the full selection, which includes items in the misses and juniors categories, naturally includes sleeveless graphic tanks adorned with beloved (and often despised) characters like the Queen of Hearts and easy-to-tote handbags and clutches in the same vein. For a subtler look, Atwood has delivered a roster of spring-ready floral dresses perfect for a daytime outing or an early-evening celebration. Shorts, vests, blouses with bows, and A-line skirts are also in the mix.

See some of the collection’s highlights above and mark your calendars—Alice Through the Looking Glass hits theaters on May 27.