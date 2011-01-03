Alice Temperley Honored by Queen Elizabeth II

Just weeks after Kate Middleton wore a Temperley London dress out with Prince William, Queen Elizabeth II announced that Alice Temperley (the British designer behind the dress) made the annual Her Majesty’s 2010 New Year Honors List. We can't help but wonder if one has to do with the other, but in any case, it's great news for Temperley, who will receive the honor at a ceremony later this year. Other fashion industry recipients of the Queen's honors this year include Tanya Sarne, founder of Ghost, and Mark and Mo Constantine, founders of Lush Cosmetics. These honorees join an established group: Past recipients of British Empire honors include handbag designer Anya Hindmarch, photographer Nick Knight, Vivienne Westwood and late designer Alexander McQueen.

