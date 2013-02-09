Alice + Olivia Debuts Handbag Collection: Where to Find Them

PacificCoastNews.com; Courtesy Photo (2)
Meghan Blalock
Feb 09, 2013 @ 8:30 am

Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet is taking the girls-just-want-to-have approach of her line to handbags, launching her first collection on aliceandolivia.com this week. “Bags are so much a part of the A+O woman’s lifestyle,” Bendet told InStyle.com. “I was so focused on clothing and shoes. I was just ready to do bags.” The lineup includes four styles available in red, black, white, blue, and a mix of all four. Already celebrities love the accessories, with Gwyneth Paltrow toting around the “Olivia” style (shown, bottom right). “I thought I had died and gone to heaven—she looked so incredibly chic!” Bendet said of seeing Paltrow in her design. Shop the bags for $285 to $645 at aliceandolivia.com

Plus, see more stars in Alice + Olivia!

MORE:Sign Up for Goop!Goop.com’s 10 Biggest Hits!Get Gwnyeth’s InStyle Cover Look

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!