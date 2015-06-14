Ali Wentworth's Hilarious New Book Is Your Perfect Summer Beach Read

For us, summer reading should be of the light and easy sort. That is, you'll find us flicking away on our Kindles to hot and steamy romances (ahem, Outlander), tween heroines (catching up on what author Veronica Roth is up to) and laugh out loud memoirs. In the latter case, we've got the book for you: Ali Wentworth's Happily Ali After, a hilarious collection of personal stories out by HarperCollins.

The New Yorker was in Los Angeles to tout the new hardcover, at a private home with a chill group of guests including Courteney Cox, party host Christa Miller and Evan Ross (who was representing for both him and his about-to-pop pregnant wife Ashlee Simpson). Clad in a relaxed Calypso outfit, antique Indian bangles, earrings by her sister Sissy Yates with Fendi wedges, Wentworth was perfectly suited for the kick-back vibe. Though she couldn't take credit, she said.

"My 12-year-old picked every outfit I wore on my book tour," Wentworth told InStyle. "Otherwise, I’d be in a terry cloth jumpsuit right now! So, Elliott Stephanopoulos is my stylist."

Wentworth also chatted the book, of course. "It’s my attempt at self-improvement – to be a better woman, a better wife, to try to exercise for the first time. I call it ‘The Unhappiness Project,'" she deadpanned.

The actress and comedienne loved the process, though. She learned a lot, she said. Such as? "So, for instance, in 'Love Story,' Ali McGraw says, 'Love means you never have to say your sorry,' and I realized that’s complete bulls--t," Wentworth said. "Love means saying you’re sorry all the time. Even if you didn’t do anything wrong."

The author also learned that spray tanning was not for her: "I went to a place called Glow Job and a Russian woman sprayed me down like an exterminator and had me lean over and spread my butt open. I was like ‘I wear a Speedo with a skirt.'" Nobody is ever going to see that [part]. There’s no reason to be tan."

Most of all, though, Wentworth wants the book to be really for women. Women go through a lot, she said, recounting how Botox felt like she was "smacked by a beehive." But it sure helps if we're laughing along the way.

