See Lindsay Lohan's Little Sister, Ali Lohan, Front a New Denim Ad Campaign

Lindsay Lohan's little sister Aliana "Ali" Lohan has a new gig: At 21 years old, she's starring in the first ad campaign for Ranbeeri Denim.

In the image from the brand's debut campaign (above), Ali rocks a double-denim look with a leather-sleeved jacket and distressed pants and tops off the edgy look with a wide-brim hat and two-strand choker necklace. Ali posted the image from the campaign to her Instagram, and expressed gratitude in the caption, "I am So Grateful and excited to be apart of this collaboration @ranbeeri_denim gets me and I get it."

The guitar at Ali's side fits in perfectly with the scene—and helped the budding model to get into character. “We were dancing and laughing the entire shoot," she tells WWD of the experience. "I love photographers like that and felt right at home."

Getting into the rock-star spirit of the ad campaign was likely an easy feat for Ali, especially with her future career plans. “I’m creating new music and am very grateful to be fulfilling my dream," she says. "I’m so excited for the whole world to hear it and I feel many people will be able to relate."

