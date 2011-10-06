Ali Larter Gets a Bob!

Ali Larter sliced off her long blond strands for an above-the-shoulders bob this week, a move she contemplated for several months now. “I love my hair, but it’s a bit high-school hair,” the actress told InStyle.com at an event back in June. “I think it might be time to grow up. I chopped it off once. Maybe the time has come again. I think a bob would be fun!” And she went through with it, visiting the Andy LeCompte Salon in West Hollywood for her hair makeover. LeCompte's goal? To make her hair “fresh and modern,” he told us, adding that he used Wella Professionals products for her new 'do. For more new celebrity hairstyles, click through the gallery.

MORE:• Try on Celebrity Bobs!• Try on Ali Larter's Hairstyles!• Fall Haircut Ideas You’ll Love!

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf