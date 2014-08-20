Ali Larter Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Tiny Pink Bikini

It was only a few weeks ago that Ali Larter announced to Jimmy Fallon she was expecting on The Tonight Show, but the actress is already rocking a major baby bump! We got a glimpse at her growing belly when Larter's husband, Hayes MacArthur, posted a photo of the star on his Twitter account revealing just how far along she is with the couple's second child (they also have a 3-year-old son, Theodore Hayes).

"Bumpin'," MacArthur captioned the gorgeous vacation snap from earlier this week, which Larter later shared on her own Instagram with "#SummerFun." In the image, Larter shows off her burgeoning tummy in a tiny pink bikini while posing against a picturesque backdrop. Beautiful!

