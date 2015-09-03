Ali Larter Dyes Her Strands Red! See Her Dramatic New Look 

Getty Images (2)
Ali Larter recently wooed the Instagram world with an intense new look. The Heroes and Resident Evil star amped up her hair game for fall by trading in her blonde locks to become a fiery redhead. Her inspiration? The actress shared that she is prepping for her continuing role as Claire Redfield in the upcoming final chapter of Resident Evil (scheduled to hit theaters next September). By the looks of her numerous flawless Insta's in a row, we're eager to see her sport her red 'do in the upcoming film.
