Ali Larter Dyes Her Strands Red! See Her Dramatic New Look 

Getty Images (2)
See More Photos
Samantha Faragalli
Sep 03, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

Ali Larter recently wooed the Instagram world with an intense new look. The Heroes and Resident Evil star amped up her hair game for fall by trading in her blonde locks to become a fiery redhead. Her inspiration? The actress shared that she is prepping for her continuing role as Claire Redfield in the upcoming final chapter of Resident Evil (scheduled to hit theaters next September). By the looks of her numerous flawless Insta's in a row, we're eager to see her sport her red 'do in the upcoming film.

PHOTOS: Ali Larter's Changing Looks

Getting ready for #claireredfield #residentevilmovie #red

A photo posted by Ali Larter (@therealalil) on

Who's that girl?

A photo posted by Ali Larter (@therealalil) on

Related Video: This InStyle Editor Is Obsessed with Oribe Hairspray

PHOTOS: See All the 2015 Celebrity Hair Makeovers

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!