Remembering Alfred Hitchcock on His Birthday

Happy birthday to Alfred Hitchcock! The English movie director, and one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, was born 116 years ago today.

Although he passed away at the age of 81 in 1980, his vision and creative contributions to film will never be forgotten. Hitchcock was one of the few who pioneered the horror film genre and some of his most famous (and frightening) works include Dial M for Murder, North by Northwest, The Birds, and Rebecca. And those who remember Janet Leigh's famous shower seen from Psycho know just how Hitchcock earned his title as "master of suspense"! (The actress is pictured above with the director.)

And so, in honor of Hitchcock’s life, legacy, and ability to make us squirm in our seats and scream in terror, we pay tribute to a man and a few of his most iconic leading ladies.

Janet Leigh

Everett Collection\Mondadori Portfolio

Leigh earned a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination for her role in the film Psycho.

Tippi Hedren

Courtesy Everett Collection

American actress had a memorable role The Birds, a horror film from 1963.

Grace Kelly

Courtesy Everett Collection

Kelly starred in Rear Window, a 1954 mystery thriller film, based on Cornell Woolrich's 1942 short story "It Had to Be Murder."

RELATED: '90s Teen Horror Movie The Craft Is Getting Remade