Even Alexis Bledel Was Shocked by the Gilmore Girls Revival's Final Four Words

Those infamous final four words from Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life may still be hanging in the air, but their message was clear, bringing everything we love about the show, full circle. If you have yet to finish Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, stop reading right now unless you want to hear the spoiler of all spoilers, and those mythical final four words that GG showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino has promised us since her departure from the show in 2006.

Rory Gilmore—er Alexis Bledel—sat down with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Monday to discuss those words, without giving anything away of course. "Amy told me [the final four words], I was very shocked ... she told me when we were putting together this reunion," Bledel told Fallon, a huge Gilmore Girls fan himself, as he pressed his hands together in front of his face, looking like he was waiting for Bledel to drop another GG bomb on us.

Lorelai and Emily Gilmore's stories wrapped up very nicely, complete with neat little bows, while Rory is about to face a whole new set of trials: motherhood. The final four words were as follows:

Rory: "Mom?"

Lorelai: "Yeah?"

Rory: "I'm pregnant."

The scene then faded to black and the original theme song played along with the credits. The sequence left fans with their jaws on the ground.

We're just as shocked about those final words as you are. Only Bledel, Lauren Graham (aka Lorelai), and, of course, creator Amy Sherman-Palladino could end it all in such a way and still somehow provide closure to the beloved show (though word is still out on whether this is truly the closure fans need).

Bledel also revealed her own four favorite characters during her appearance, after Fallon ranked his top four a few weeks prior: Taylor, Luke, Kirk, and Paris:

Watch both videos above to hear more on Bledel's take on that crazy ending and re-enter the magical world of Stars Hollow.