Alexis Bledel Takes Home an Emmy for The Handmaid's Tale

Praise be!

Congratulations are in order for Alexis Bledel. On Sunday, the actress nabbed an Emmy for "Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series" for her turn as Ofglen in The Handmaid's Tale at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Bledel's guest-starring performance in the dystopian Hulu series was so well-received that she's slated to return as a regular in the show's second season with a storyline not included in Margaret Atwood's book.

"It's really an incredible thing when we are sparking conversation, and it's thought-provoking to stand out in this way," Bledel, 35, told Deadline, referring to the show's parallels to America's current political climate.

VIDEO: The Sexiest Emmys Looks of All Time

As for how playing Ofglen has impacted her personally: "I certainly have been listening a lot and have been really engaged in the exchange, and I love that my character is so strong in the face of so much adversity," she added. "I just can't wait to get back to work and play her again."

RELATED: Alexis Bledel Recalls Her "Highly Unusual" Gilmore Girls Audition

Congrats again on the well-deserved win, Alexis!