A Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Become the Subject of Some Creative Memes

A photo of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting the meme treatment, thanks to its picture-perfect capture of a very stereotypically Italian gesture.

On Monday, a photo of the congresswoman with her eyes squinted and her fingers pinched began making the rounds when Twitter user @peepsalum shared it, joking, "Who knew @AOC was Italian?"

And henceforth, the Italian AOC meme was birthed. Twitter users came up with takes that were somehow both obvious and creative, from fresh mozzarella to the moon hitting your eye and even a Sopranos reference.

*when the mozzarell is fresh* pic.twitter.com/LiM4OQwGD7 — mike mulloy (@fakemikemulloy) October 28, 2019

When the moon hits your eye pic.twitter.com/Gs3mfWKGKG — Lou (@ljstella) October 28, 2019

When the cannoli has chocolate on one end and pistachios on the other pic.twitter.com/7rGO0UFuy1 — 🔪Slashy Larry🔪 (@hashy_larry) October 28, 2019

When the gabagool is fresh pic.twitter.com/UslFx4OSmO — Humerus Skeleton Pun (@Trilliam_Yeats) October 28, 2019

In a week full of impeachment inquiry news and resignations, Italian AOC is the governmental meme we all needed.