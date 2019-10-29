A Photo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Become the Subject of Some Creative Memes
"Italian AOC" is a gift.
A photo of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is getting the meme treatment, thanks to its picture-perfect capture of a very stereotypically Italian gesture.
On Monday, a photo of the congresswoman with her eyes squinted and her fingers pinched began making the rounds when Twitter user @peepsalum shared it, joking, "Who knew @AOC was Italian?"
And henceforth, the Italian AOC meme was birthed. Twitter users came up with takes that were somehow both obvious and creative, from fresh mozzarella to the moon hitting your eye and even a Sopranos reference.
In a week full of impeachment inquiry news and resignations, Italian AOC is the governmental meme we all needed.