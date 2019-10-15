Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shut down a Comment Calling out Her "Frequent Crying"

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shut down a comment about showing emotions as a politician after a reporter tried to call out her "frequent crying" on Twitter.

In response to a tweet from a Daily Wire reporter who said that AOC's "frequent crying" only "reinforces the stereotype that women are too emotional for politics," the congresswoman fired back, pointing out that many of the people who remain silent amid the sexual assault accusations against Donald Trump are the same people who criticize her for showing emotion when speaking out about human rights violations.

"It is time we trash the idea that empathy = leadership weakness," she tweeted. "When people hurt, we should hurt too. That’s what good leaders do. It adds urgency & humanity to our decision making. Suppressing emotion can lead to aggression, impulsivity, & other erosions of leadership ability."

Trump: sexually assaults women, impulsively allows Kurds to be murdered, boosts videos of shooting journalists



GOP: Aha! Letting your voice shake after seeing 1st-hand human rights violations at the border+ understanding climate stakes makes women “too emotional” for politics 🙄 https://t.co/9r6BZu0cMw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2019

You know, maybe one of the actual problems w/ our politics is that too many politicians don’t feel anything when Americans die bc they can’t afford medicine, or when babies are permanently separated from parents.



GOP only has tears for billionaires & outrage towards “others.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2019

It is time we trash the idea that empathy = leadership weakness.



When people hurt, we should hurt too. That’s what good leaders do. It adds urgency & humanity to our decision making. Suppressing emotion can lead to aggression, impulsivity, & other erosions of leadership ability. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2019

Both rationality & emotion are inextricable to good leadership, which balances the two.



If a person doesn’t feel urgency in their gut when communities are poisoned or when a young man dies bc he couldn’t afford price-gouged insulin, then they shouldn’t be in politics. At all. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 15, 2019

In a speech last week about global climate change, Ocasio-Cortez's voice appeared to crack when she spoke about the future of any children she may have, stating that it's our responsibility to ensure a future for younger generations.

She has also been publicly emotional when discussing conditions at the border, tearing up while listening to a story about a child who died after being held by ICE.

"Both rationality & emotion are inextricable to good leadership, which balances the two," she concluded her Twitter thead. "If a person doesn’t feel urgency in their gut when communities are poisoned or when a young man dies bc he couldn’t afford price-gouged insulin, then they shouldn’t be in politics. At all."