Someone Tried Clothes-Shaming Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Twitter Isn't Having It
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was just minding her own business, walking the halls and being the fierce firebrand that she is. But because he couldn't leave well enough alone, Washington Examiner media reporter Eddie Scarry decided to post a snapshot of her outfit (without her consent, we might add) and toss some snide comments her way.
Well, Twitter wasn't having it. Ocasio-Cortez supporters came out in droves to let Scarry know that there are plenty of ways to get nice things without paying full price.
In his Tweet, Scarry posted a photograph that he received from a staffer, adding that Ocasio-Cortez's clothing didn't look inexpensive. "[That] jacket and coat don't look like a girl who struggles," he wrote.
It didn't take long for a reaction. For his part, Scarry hasn't taken the post down and he is actually responding to a few of the tweets — and taking time to shill his own book while he's got the internet's attention. While it's probably not a good idea to point the finger back at him and belittle his appearance, Twitter users are letting him in on some bargain shopping tips. Ocasio-Cortez hasn't responded to him personally, though it seems like she doesn't have to. Her legion of supporters is doing just fine.
Some mentioned discount retailers like TJMaxx and Nordstrom Rack. Others brought up the fact that he was posting a photo of her without her consent.
It isn't the first time that Ocasio-Cortez has faced criticism for her appearance. Last week, Fox News anchor Ed Henry brought up her comment about not being able to afford living in D.C. until she started receiving her new salary. Henry stated that she'd been spotted in expensive clothes and appeared in "multi-thousand-dollar outfits, which could pay a month's rent in D.C."
"Members of Congress make $174,000 a year," Henry said. "That's a lot more than people around the country."
Ocasio-Cortez clapped back and apparently, Henry doesn't know how photoshoots work. The clothes may be glamorous, but the people wearing them for the pictures don't often get to take them home. She mentioned the importance of addressing the country's housing crisis and how absurd it was that "1%-salaried anchors" were criticizing her for supposedly being spendy with taxpayer money.