Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Had the Best Response to Cardi B Endorsing Her for President
AOC is giving new meaning to the term "WAP."
Looking ahead to the 2024 election, Cardi B already knows who she wants to be on the ballot.
On Saturday, the rapper endorsed New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for president, after a fan reposted a video of AOC listening to Cardi's "Bodak Yellow" while speaking about affordable health insurance. The song's lyrics — "got a bag and fixed my teeth" — played in the background of a clip of AOC wearing a retainer, explaining to followers she couldn't afford the dental device until she was elected to Congress.
"I had to GET ELECTED TO CONGRESS for me to afford dental treatment," Ocasio-Cortez captioned her Instagram Story. "This is my first time having health insurance in years, and even THEN it didn't really cover the cost of this -- but it did cover other doc appts so I could more easily save." She continued, "In other words, I got a bag and fixed my teeth. EXCEPT YOU SHOULDN'T NEED A BAG TO FIX YOUR TEETH, GET INSULIN, GET HEALTHCARE."
"She better run for president when she turns 35," Cardi wrote in response to AOC's shoutout. And as it turns out, AOC will celebrate her 35th birthday right before the 2024 election, qualifying her as a potential candidate.
In return, AOC had the best reply to Cardi's endorsement, offering an entirely new meaning to the acronym "WAP," which is also the title of the singer's latest single. "Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 😜," AOC tweeted back.
Cardi B is no stranger to speaking about politics, and revealed in an interview with GQ in August 2018 that she's a nerd when it comes to the subject. “I love political science. I love government. I’m obsessed with presidents. I’m obsessed to know how the system works," she told the magazine, adding that Franklin D. Roosevelt is her favorite president.
"First of all, he helped us get over the Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair. Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great—make America great again for real. He's the real 'Make America Great Again,' because if it wasn't for him, old people wouldn't even get Social Security."
Speaking of MAGA, she's known to drag President Trump from time to time, too: