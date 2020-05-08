Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Paid Island Visits to Fans in Animal Crossing
The virtual AOC lives on BoogieDown island.
As if we needed more evidence that U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the coolest person in politics, on Thursday, the congresswoman made a request that many (read: Me!) were eager to fulfill: She wanted those Dodo codes.
Ocasio-Cortez, who recently invested in the quarantine staple that is a Nintendo Switch and a copy of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, tweeted that she’d like to visit “random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board.”
In order to do so, she opened her DMs for four minutes ("for the first time since the Zuckerberg hearing"). Though we’ll go ahead and assume it wasn’t just Dodo codes that piled up in her inbox.
And, of course, Ocasio-Cortez followed through! We can’t get over how cute her avatar is in that AOC T-shirt. Also, it’s worth noting that the AC version of AOC lives on BoogieDown island.
Pleased by the results of her virtual social experiment, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Honestly never in my life did I think opening my DMs would grant me faith in humanity but the brief window actually resulted in a lot of these messages being very wholesome. People are asking for surprise visits to their spouse’s islands!! This is the love everyone deserves.”
Animal Crossing will save us all.