Alexandria Daddario Models for InStyle's August 2013 Issue

Alexandra Daddario may be a born-and-bred New Yorker, but she's adjusted just fine to living in L.A. after moving there four years ago. You might already know this if you're one of her nearly 90,000 followers on Twitter, where she documents her Hollywood adventures. The actress, who was a regular on All My Children at 16 and who stars this summer in the fantasy flick Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, tweets about food cravings (pancakes!), wardrobe challenges (mismatched socks!), and her new love, Levon, a terrier mix. The key to being a Twitter hit? "Be yourself. And don't spam people." For our August issue, we not only asked Daddario to model some of fall's modern looks in rich, bold colors (like Calvin Klein Collection and Philosphy by Natalie Ratabesi above), but we wanted to see her Twitter skills in action by exchanging questions and answers through direct message. To read what the actress had to say in 140 characters or less and see more exclusive photos, flip to page 248 in the Olivia Wilde-covered August issue, also available for download on your tablet.

