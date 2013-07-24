Alexandra Daddario and Logan Lerman Preview Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in Italy

Alexandra Daddario (in Dolce & Gabbana) and Logan Lerman headed to Italy to begin the worldwide press tour for their much-anticipated Percy Jackson sequel, Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, at the 2013 Giffoni Film Festival -- and Daddario kicked off the festivities by showing off her charming wit. "Tomorrow I'm going to this place called 'Italy' for dinner. Hope the food's good," she Tweeted before arriving in Giffoni Valle Piana for the festival to preview the film. As the second installment in the series, Sea of Monsters follows Percy Jackson (son of Poseidon) and his demi-god friends as they head into the Sea of Monsters to find the mystical Golden Fleece in order to save their home, Camp Half-Blood, from ancient evil. Sounds like a journey of epic proportions! Catch the adventure when the film opens nationwide Wednesday, August 7.

Plus, click the photo to see more of this week's star-studded parties.

MORE:• Alexandra Daddario in InStyle's August Issue• See All the Stars at Comic-Con• Check Out More of This Week's Parties