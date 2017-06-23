Cue the Puns—Alexander Wang Will Distribute Condoms at N.Y.C.'s Pride Parade

Fashion designer Alexander Wang has an important message to share this Pride season—he wants you to, um, “protect your wang”—and he’s giving you the tools to do just that!

This Sunday, the 33-year-old sartorial heavyweight and his team will drift down Fifth Avenue in a suggestively shaped float, dispensing AW-branded Trojan condoms to Pride Parade goers.

“I felt this partnership with Trojan was a positive way to reinforce the message of inclusion and promote wellness within the LGBTQ community. I feel proud to be able to celebrate our differences and remind everyone to 'Protect Your Wang,’” the designer shared in a press release.

#ProtectYourWang. We’re teaming up with #TrojanBrandCondoms this Sunday for New York #Pride. Stay tuned. #WANGFEST #WeLoveWhoWeLove A post shared by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Jun 23, 2017 at 6:10am PDT

In addition to the trendy condoms, Wang and Trojan’s aptly tagged #WangFest campaign will also sell “Protect Your Wang” T-shirts.

We’re glad to see the designer supporting this important cause with a sense of humor. Catch the N.Y.C. Pride Parade this Sunday to earn yourself some sex-positive AW swag.