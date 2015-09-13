Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, and More Help Celebrate Alexander Wang's 10th Anniversary Show at NYFW

There was no doubt in our mind that Alexander Wang was going to bring his A-game for his label's 10th anniversary show. The designer had already generated buzz in anticipation of tonight's events with "Wang 10," a capsule collection of 25 re-issued looks, and a partnership with charity organization DoSomething. And did he deliver—we can't wait to get our hands on his newest mesh pieces, leather bustiers, and basically every single one of his sporty-street styles—and we're sure his #WANGsquad who sat shoulder-to-shoulder in the front row feels the same way.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga made a date night out of the occasion. Clad in Wang, Jenner wore a black, high-neck leather top layered under a buttoned mini dress and chunky midi platforms, while Tyga went for khaki cargo separates with a slouchy black tee and chains. Next to them sat Kanye West (who shied away from cameras), Nicki Minaj (in a sexy nude-and-black netted Wang design), The Weeknd, Bella Hadid, and Lady Gaga.

Everyone faced a giant HD screen that spanned the length of the runway. After the collection showed, a reel captured 10 years of the designer's highlighted moments in business, from collabs to collections to notable campaigns. The finale? A happy sprint from the designer down the runway and a raucous after-party with limber pole dancers on display. One thing's for sure, Wang knows how to throw a party. Happy 10th anniversary, Alexander Wang! Scroll through to see more moments from the show.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images (2)

#WANGsquad front row. @kyliejenner #KanyeWest @nickiminaj A photo posted by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on Sep 12, 2015 at 8:02pm PDT

Someone was NOT having it tonight 😩😂 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Sep 12, 2015 at 7:13pm PDT

Congratulations @alexanderwangny on 10 years of incredible you. Amazing show #nyfw A video posted by Ariel Foxman (@arielfoxman) on Sep 12, 2015 at 7:12pm PDT

10 years of @alexanderwangny 👀 #nyfw A photo posted by alipew (@alipew) on Sep 12, 2015 at 7:01pm PDT

Ten years of Alexander Wang in one mind-blowing video. #NYFW pic.twitter.com/uFYLvzZUQq — Eric Wilson (@ericwilsonsays) September 13, 2015

