Alexander Wang's runway show is continually one of the hottest Fashion Week invites, so it makes sense that his after-party would be just as impressive—and, let's be real, exclusive. If you weren't able to get your name on the list, worry not, because you can still get your dance on all weekend long. We tapped DJ Jesse Marco (pictured above), who will be manning the 1s and 2s at the designer's sure-to-be star-studded fête tonight in New York City. "I've been listening to these 11 songs a lot leading up to the presentation," he recently told InStyle. "He [Alexander] loves artists like Travis Scott and ASAP Ferg, so they're always at the top of my list." Press play below (via Spotify).