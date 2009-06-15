Alexander Wang Declares Khaki Is Cool Again

And what Alex deems cool is, well, undoubtedly cool. The young designer—who just won the Swarovski Award for Womenswear at the CFDA Awards—presented a preppy and feminine Resort 2010 collection that was laden with khaki —a major departure from his typically edgy lineup of black leather and worn-out denim staples. From a must-have belted trench dress to a perfectly-cool wrap skirt, it's clear that these are not your mother's chinos. Our guess is that his take on cool-yet-casual khaki was inspired by his recent collaboration on Gap's Design Editions, which also features khaki creations from Vena Cava and Albertus Swanepoel. The limited-edition collection goes on sale tomorrow at Gap.com. Log on early girls—we are predicting a sell-out!

