This Is How Alexander Wang Is Helping the World (Along with 38 Celebrities)

Now, Alexander Wang knows how to throw a celebration. To commemorate his eponymous label turning 10, the designer (aka the arbiter of nonchalant cool) first launched a "Wang 10" capsule that comprises 25 of his best-selling fan-favorite looks, available for pre-order, from the past decade. And now, on top of that, he has joined forces with the charity DoSomething, an organization that supports youth and social change (or, in its words, helps make "the world suck less"), to launch four Alexander Wang x DoSomething hoodies and tees. 50 percent of the retail price will go to the cause.

And since Wang doesn't do anything without causing a sensation, he has recruited the help of 38 stars-slash-influences (whom he personally admires) to model his new designs in a way that reflects their styles. Shot by renowned photographer Steven Klein, the series of portraits features a slew of celebs, including Cara Delevingne, Kate Moss, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Lauren Hutton, Kristen Wiig, Rod Stewart, The Weeknd, and Wang himself.

Help raise awareness with a purchase of a tee ($45 each) or a hoodie ($85 each), which are available now at alexanderwang.com. And scroll through to see a selection of the stars who have joined in on the cause.

