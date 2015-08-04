Alexander Skarsgard Shows Up in Drag to His Film Premiere

Many words come to mind when someone says the name “Alexander Skarsgard.” For instance: “Handsome.” “Strapping.” “Vampire.” “Nudity.” But “beautiful lady” isn’t near the top of the list. The Swedish hottie is here to challenge those expectations — well, kinda — by showing up in full drag to his latest film premiere.

Skarsgard attended opening night of Diary of a Teenage Girl at San Francisco’s Castro theater in a Hedwig-inspired wig, full face of makeup (or whatever more than a full face is), long golden gown, silver sandals, hoops and a tiny metallic handbag. And we’d be remiss if we didn’t compliment the work of his spray-tanner; his normally porcelain Nordic skin was buffed to a high-shine bronze.

Why? Well, why not? He doesn’t play a drag character in the film (he portrays the boyfriend of the aforementioned “teenage girl’s” mom, who, incidentally, is played by Kristin Wiig) — but he has worn a dress before, both in True Blood and Kill Your Darlings. Perhaps he’s tired of women getting all the attention on the red carpet, or maybe he’s hoping to be considered for the role of Hedwig on Broadway once Taye Diggs turns in his heels.

And if he needs style inspiration in the meantime, he can get plenty of it at home — current squeeze Alexa Chung is one of the most fashionable women in Hollywood. Although glittery metallic gowns and giant strips of fake eyelashes aren’t usually her thing, we bet she can get behind this.

