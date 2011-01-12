Alexander McQueen's Spring Look, Jean Paul Gaultier for La Perla and More!

1. Fresh starts at Alexander McQueen: The label chose fresh face Lindsey Wixson for its spring campaign. [The Cut]

2. Remember Madonna's cone bra? Check out Jean Paul Gaultier's new collection for La Perla for an updated version. [Telegraph UK]

3. Bibhu Mohapatra, who has dressed Hilary Swank, was one of the Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation winners, nabbing $25,000 for his label. [WWD]

4. Rachel Roy used dancers to debut her spring lookbook. How Black Swan of her! [Fashionista]

5. Model Erin Wasson is the new face of Zadig & Voltaire and will launch a capsule collection for the brand. [Elle UK]

6: Could Wet Seal become more like American Eagle Outfitters? Perhaps! Wet Seal just hired the former president of AE. [Reuters]