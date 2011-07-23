Alexander McQueen at Your Fingertips!

If you've always wanted to own something by the legendary Alexander McQueen, but don't want to blow your budget, Colette has you covered! The French boutique just released a $50 pencil set printed with vibrant tribal motifs taken from McQueen's iconic Spring/Summer 2010 collection. Though Colette is based in Paris, the pack can be ordered at the shop's website Collete.fr. Note-taking just got a little more stylish!

