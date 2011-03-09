Alexander McQueen Shoes: The Latest Collection

Alexander McQueen's fashion show yesterday was full of breathtaking fashion moments, not only for the white finale gowns that fueled royal speculation, but also because of the collection's sky-high shoes. And while McQueen's footwear is often dangerously tall on the runway, this fall's lineup from creative director Sarah Burton is actually dangerous, with spikes protruding from metal wedges and stiletto heights reaching seven inches or more. Click through to see some of our favorite Alexander McQueen shoe styles from the fall 2011 runway show.

