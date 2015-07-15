3 New Pairs of Alexander McQueen's Famous "Armadillo" Heels Are Up for Auction

Alexander McQueen’s now-iconic "armadillo" heels are back, and you might be able to get set of your own.

Only 21 pairs of the booties were originally made and they made their debut the house's spring 2010 Plato’s Atlantis show, the last one created fully by the late designer himself. With their soaring stiletto heels and a complex construction that gives the illusion of the wearer being en pointe, the exotic python-skin shoes were never intended for retail sale (that didn’t stop Lady Gaga from wearing them in her “Bad Romance” video.)

Now three newly issued pairs of the rare style are to be auctioned online from now until July 23 under the auspices of Christie's. The estimate is $10,000 a pair and 100 percent of the sales will go to Unicef’s relief efforts in Nepal.

Take a look at the three re-made pairs below and visit christies.com to submit a bid.

RELATED: Stars Honor Alexander McQueen in His Iconic Designs

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

RELATED: Go Inside London's "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty," a Truly Electrifying Exhibit