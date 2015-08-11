This Quirky Alexander Girard Collection Puts a Retro Spin on Greeting Cards

Alexander Girard’s quirky artwork is back and more beautiful than ever.

The mid-century furniture and textile designer passed away in 1993 but the Girard family is helping to keep the spirit of the artist’s designs alive with two new launches at the Museum of Modern Art and Paperless Post.

In preparation for fall, MoMA currently has a curated selection under the Alexander Girard for Vitra label. While Girard is a permanent fixture at MoMA, his current Vitra label has lifestyle pieces in the museum’s store such as his sassy eye pillow (below, $120; momastore.com) and a coffee mug with his “Love” design (above, $20; momastore.com).

Other items include trays, notebooks, cocktail napkins, and wooden dolls.

In addition to his MoMA collection, Paperless Post has just launched their collaboration with Girard Studio on August 11. The collection of invitations and greeting cards feature the graphic patterns from the designer, focusing on bright colors inspired by Folk Art.

All of the greeting card designs sold in this collection reflect a story from the original artwork. For example, the International Love Heart (1960) is the perfect design for a card to a loved one. (below)

Each card can be customized on Paperless Post to make the text perfectly accompany the graphic artwork.

