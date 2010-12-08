Alexa Chung's Cute Short Haircut

Alexa Chung may have won the award for British Style at last night's British Fashion Awards, but the 27-year-old also deserves a nod for her adorable new crop. The model/television-personality, who wore a Chanel coat dress from the spring 2011 collection, arrived at the awards with this tousled, chin-length cut. Ombré hair color fans, don't fret! Chung smartly opted for newly highlighted, caramel blond ends. What do you think of her shorter cut? Tell us in the comments below.

