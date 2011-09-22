Alexa Chung for Madewell: Shop the Collection!

Alexa Chung’s new designs for Madewell are now available to shop online! “The collection is very much hipster-based,” the TV personality, model, and DJ told InStyle.com the Los Angeles launch party last night. “Each piece is designed to be worn with other things and easily go with your own wardrobe.” Click through the gallery to see the entire lineup, and shop it at Madewell.com. Her last collection sold out, so don't wait!

— Caitlin Petreycik, reporting by Kwala Mandel