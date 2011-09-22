Alexa Chung for Madewell: Shop the Collection!

Andreas Sjodin; Courtesy of Madewell
InStyle Staff
Sep 22, 2011 @ 11:30 am

Alexa Chung’s new designs for Madewell are now available to shop online! “The collection is very much hipster-based,” the TV personality, model, and DJ told InStyle.com the Los Angeles launch party last night. “Each piece is designed to be worn with other things and easily go with your own wardrobe.” Click through the gallery to see the entire lineup, and shop it at Madewell.com. Her last collection sold out, so don't wait!

MORE:Alexa's New TV ShowTransformation: Alexa Chung

Caitlin Petreycik, reporting by Kwala Mandel

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!