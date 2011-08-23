Alexa Chung for Madewell: See the Photos!

Is there anything Alexa Chung can’t do? She models. She hosts television shows. She’s a music lover and DJ. And she’s a designer—in a few weeks, she’ll launch her second collection for Madewell, inspired by her own masculine-feminine, dressed up-dressed down style. “I try to find a balance between sexy and not being overtly sexy,” Chung told InStyle during a photo shoot for our September issue (flip to pg. 570 to see more!). See the Brit beauty modeling some of her new Madewell looks for InStyle, and check out her new campaign in the gallery. Alexa Chung for Madewell's fall pieces will be available at Madewell.com on September 22nd.