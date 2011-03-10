Alexa Chung for Madewell Returns!

Alexa Chung collaborated with Madewell for a successful collection last year, and she's coming back for round two this fall! Madewell confirmed the news to InStyle today, and while details about the Brit's upcoming collection are still under wraps, you can expect the pieces to evoke Chung's charming style on easy-to-wear casual pieces. While we wait to see her fall lineup, catch Chung modeling five of Madewell's spring looks on Madewell.com starting March 15th, including this exclusive sneak preview (right) of the label's Tried and True skinny jeans.

