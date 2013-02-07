Alexa Chung, Christina Ricci Help Launch Marni's First Fragrance

Italian fashion house Marni celebrated the launch its first fragrance in New York, and some of the luxe label’s fans—including Alexa Chung and Christina Ricci—came to the brand’s Meatpacking District store to toast to its release. “It was important for us was to create a fragrance we could wear,” Carolina Castiglioni, daughter of Marni creative director Consuelo Castiglioni, told InStyle.com of the perfume, which mixes woodsy musk undertones with notes of fragrant rose to create a feminine-meets-masculine scent. “We started from what we liked. We had to select from hundred of raw materials for the note and follow our instinct.” And now you can shop it! Pick up the Marni scent, as well as body lotion, body cream, travel versions, for $50 to $155 at saksfifthavenue.com.

