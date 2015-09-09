You'll Never Guess Alexa Chung's Latest Gig

Alexa Chung's killer resume already includes model, actress, author, and designer, and she now has yet another skill to add to her repertoire: app developer. Chung announced the launch of her brand-new social style app, Villoid, which aims to give users inspiration when getting dressed in the morning. Upload favorite products and inspiring looks to a mood board, then follow friends and tastemakers to swap ideas and inspo. See something you love and want to add it to your actual closet? Tap the app's "buy" button to shop it. "I suppose that scene in Clueless where the computer puts an outfit together from Cher's wardrobe really stayed with me," Chung said in a statement. "Clothes are fun, making mistakes is fun, being inspired is fun. Villoid celebrates the process of getting dressed and showing your mates." We'll double-tap to that!

